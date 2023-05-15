Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters has insisted that he is not thinking about his future at present despite the Saints being relegated from the Premier League.

Premier League strugglers from the inception of this season, the Saints’ eleven-year stint in the English top-flight came to an end following their 2-0 defeat at the hands of Fulham on Saturday.

The Hampshire outfit have witnessed managerial upheaval this season as Ralph Hassenhuttl was sacked in November, and three months after succeeding his predecessor Nathan Jones was relieved of his duties in February.

The Saints’ managerial changes to stay afloat did not fructify, and the Hampshire outfit are now preparing for life in Championship next season.

Walker-Peters, who joined Southampton from Tottenham in 2020, insisted that he is not pondering over his future for now.

He further added that his main focus is to get positive outcomes from his side’s remaining two matches.

“There are still two more games so that is my main focus – try and make those results positive and see what happens after there”, Walker-Peters told the Daily Echo while asked whether he thinks to stay at the club beyond the season.

“I’m not looking too much into my future yet.

“I always see myself in a Southampton shirt, I love the club.

“I enjoy being here so we’ll see what happens.”

The England international has made 29 league appearances for the Saints this season and has only been booked four times.