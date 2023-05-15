The agent of West Ham United loan star Nikola Vlasic has remained coy on the future of his client ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old was loaned out to Torino by West Ham last summer and he has been a big part of Ivan Juric’s squad this season.

He has featured 31 times in Serie A this season, scoring five goals and laying on four assists as part of his performances.

Torino have an option to buy the player and his agent Tonci Martic admitted that the player is happy at the Italian club and credited Juric for the development of the Croatian this season.

However, he insisted that there is no guarantee over whether he will continue at Torino beyond the end of the current loan spell and it is up to the two clubs to take a call on his future.

Martic told Italian broadcaster Sportitalia: “Nikola is happy at Toro.

“I hope he grows together with Torino. Coach Juric has been very important in his career.

“It is difficult to say whether he will remain or not.

“It depends on the two clubs and everything is still open.”

It remains to be seen whether Torino will be looking to negotiate the fee down for Vlasic with West Ham in the summer.