Leeds United legend Tony Dorigo has insisted that his former side might need to win their remaining fixtures to maintain their Premier League status this season following their 2-2 draw against Newcastle United.

The Yorkshire outfit have seen managerial turmoil this season as Jesse Marsch and Javi Gracia were relieved of their duties in February and May, respectively, amid the intensified relegation dogfight.

The Whites have put their faith in survival specialist Sam Allardyce of late to save their season and have accrued one point from the 68-year-old’s two matches in charge.

Dorigo believes Allardyce’s men might need four more points to stay afloat but emphasised that the Whites could seal survival by winning the next two games.

“I’d like to say just one but we need more”, Dorigo, asked how many more points are needed, said in a post-match interview on LUTV.

“It’s going to be another three and possibly four, can we win?

“I will tell you what, let’s win the last two and get the job done and why not think positive and think like that?

“Hopefully, we will only need four but we might need more.”

One point adrift of Everton and one point ahead of Leicester, Leeds are currently sitting in 18th position in the Premier League table, albeit the Foxes have played a match fewer than them.

Besides hoping to win their last two matches, the Whites will also have to look at the results of their fellow strugglers to know their fate in the Premier League this season.