Alex Iwobi is of the view that the players have to fight for the Everton fans because the Toffees faithful have stood by them during the difficult results.

Everton suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of league leaders Manchester City on Sunday, but Sean Dyche’s team are still out of the relegation zone.

The Toffees have two games in hand to secure their Premier League status and despite a poor season Everton fans are rallying behind their team to motivate them.

Iwobi pointed out that Everton fans’ relentless support despite the team’s inability to produce positive results throughout the season is a testament to how much they care for the club.

The Toffees star believes that the team need to repay the fans by fighting to keep the club up and he highlighted that a club of the stature of Everton have to stay up in the Premier League.

“The fact they are sticking behind us even with a disappointing result shows what the Everton fans are like and how much they care about the club”, Iwobi told Everton’s official site.

“It’s only right we fight for them – fight for us as well.

“Everton is a club that has to stay in the Premier League, and we want to be part of that history – one that stays up and never goes down.”

Everton will next travel to Molineux next weekend to take on Wolves and will be determined to pick up a positive result to aid their relegation battle.