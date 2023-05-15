Newcastle United are monitoring the situation of Leeds United star Wilfried Gnonto, according to Turkish journalist Ekrem Konur.

The 19-year-old left winger joined Leeds United from FC Zurich on the deadline day of the last summer transfer window.

Leeds are having a disastrous season, but Gnonto is one of the bright sparks of their campaign.

Gnonto has scored two times while assisting four times in 22 league appearances for the Whites and has turned some heads with his performances.

Newcastle are keen on recruiting young talents under their new ownership and they have their eyes set on Gnonto.

It has been claimed that Newcastle are currently monitoring the 19-year-old’s situation at the club.

The winger has a contract with Leeds that expires at the end of June 2027 and Newcastle will have to pay a large sum for Gnonto if they wish to take the player to St. James’ Park next season.

The Leeds hierarchy rate Gnonto highly, but the Italy international may want to leave if the club are relegated.