Manchester City loan star James Trafford has stated that he has high expectations of his ability and is confident that he will play for the Citizens and the England national team in the future.

The 20-year-old goalkeeper is a Manchester City academy product and he joined League One outfit Bolton Wanderers on loan at the start of the season

Trafford has made 51 appearances in competition for Bolton this season, keeping 26 clean sheets and helping them reach the League One playoffs.

The Manchester City loanee thanked Bolton’s goalkeeper coach, Matt Gilks, for keeping faith in him and helping boost his confidence.

Trafford stressed that he has high expectations of himself and is sure that he is going to play for Manchester City and the Three Lions in the near future.

“I have very high expectations of my ability, from the start of my men’s career when I played at Accrington I told people I’d play for England, play for City”, Trafford was quoted as saying by The Bolton News.

“The people around me believe in me and I still completely believe I will.

“It is clearer to bystanders now that it is going to happen.

“At the end of the day I didn’t play well enough at Accrington.

“If I did, I would have played more games there.

“But everything happens for a reason and I came here, the gaffer, Gillo, put a lot of faith in me to go and perform, make me feel a million dollars, and I feel like I have repaid their faith.”

The Manchester City youngster also helped Bolton win the EFL Trophy this season and will be hoping to end the season by achieving promotion with the Trotters.