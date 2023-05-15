Tony Mowbray believes that Sunderland are a Premier League club in terms of their fanbase, stadium and atmosphere.

On Saturday, Sunderland won 2-1 against Luton Town in the first leg of the Championship playoffs and they are one step closer to returning to the Premier League.

Mowbray will take his team to Kenilworth Road on Tuesday to face Rob Edwards’ side, who have only lost one game out of the last ten matches at home.

The Black Cats boss believes that Sunderland are a club of Premier League stature in terms of their humongous fanbase, stadium and matchday atmosphere.

Mowbray pointed out that the performances in recent years have not been up to the top standards and stated that his team want to restore Sunderland’s Premier League status again.

“What I do know is that the club is a Premier League club in everything other than what you have been able to do on the pitch in the last few years”, Mowbray said at a press conference.

“I don’t know how many years since they came out of the Premier League.

“You have to earn the right to get in the Premier League; you have to have a good enough football team to win the games and get in the Premier League.

“Regarding the stadium, the noise, the fanbase, the enthusiasm, and the atmosphere they can create, it’s Premier League all day long.

“We collectively on the pitch have to try and give them that club back, really, but nobody is going to hand it to you; you have to earn it.”

Sunderland have not won at Kenilworth Road in their last three attempts and Mowbray’s side will be hoping to seize a positive result on Tuesday to get into the playoff final.