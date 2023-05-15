Sir Jim Ratcliffe is already putting plans in place for the summer transfer window in a sign of his confidence in taking over from the Glazer family as Manchester United’s new owner, according to the Daily Mirror.

In a two-horse race to wrestle control away from the Glazer family for Manchester United, Ratcliffe has his nose ahead of Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani.

It emerged last week that the British billionaire is likely to be the preferred bidder for Manchester United with final talks taking place between the parties over the control of Manchester United.

Nothing has been confirmed yet by the Raine Group who have been overseeing the process to sell the Premier League giants since towards the end of last year.

But it has been claimed that Ratcliffe is so confident of getting control of the club, he is already planning for the summer transfer window.

Erik ten Hag recently insisted that he has no control over the process but is clear that he is planning for next season and is hopeful that he will be backed with considerable finances.

Ratcliffe is already plotting to execute Manchester United’s transfer plans and is expected to put in considerable money to sign players once he formally takes charge of the club from the Glazers.

Manchester United have prioritised signing a centre-forward this summer with Harry Kane believed to be Ten Hag’s preferred choice.

They are looking for reinforcements in other areas of the squad like the goalkeeper, in right-back and in midfield.