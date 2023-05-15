Matthew Kilgallon has insisted that Leeds United are looking solid at the back again as seen in their performance against Newcastle United over the weekend.

Leeds’ 2-2 draw at home against Newcastle on Saturday kept their hopes of Premier League survival alive with two games left in the season.

Sam Allardyce’s side looked good in their defeat against Manchester City at the Etihad in the previous game and rallied from behind to get a point against Newcastle at Elland Road.

Kilgallon stressed that Newcastle are one of the best sides in the Premier League but they failed to cut open the Leeds defence during the game.

He highlighted the performance of the Leeds defenders and insisted that they are again looked solid at the back under Allardyce.

The former White said on BBC Radio Leeds: “Newcastle are a top team but they haven’t cut Leeds’ back four open, they haven’t cut through the team.

“The team were solid and they looked solid – [Rasmus] Kristensen, Luke [Ayling] and [Max] Wober at the back.

“They scored from two mistakes basically.”

Leeds will hope to take all three points when they travel to east London next weekend to take on a West Ham side who will be coming into the game following their exertions in the Europa Conference League semi-final second leg.