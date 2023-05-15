Southampton linked Russell Martin is set to sit down with the Swansea City hierarchy in order to get clarification regarding his future, according to Wales Online.

Martin, who has been at the helm of the Welsh club since 2021, is entering the final year of his contract at the Championship side.

After his side narrowly missed out on a playoff spot this season, Martin is set for discussions with the club hierarchy regarding an extension of his current contract.

These discussions are also expected to touch on what the club’s plans are going forward, as well as reviewing the campaign.

Martin is not expected to be short of interest with recently-relegated outfit Southampton having put him on their radar.

Current Saints boss Ruben Selles is approaching the end of his contract and Martin has been linked with a move to replace him.

Leicester City could also move for Martin if they drop down into the Championship.

A strong run of seven wins and two draws in their last nine matches helped the Swans recover from a disappointing run of form in January and February.