The Southampton hierarchy believe that it would have been better to remove Ralph Hasenhuttl last summer rather than waiting for things to unravel at the start of the season, according to the Sun.

Southampton’s home defeat on Saturday confirmed their relegation and the end of their eleven-year run in the top flight of English football.

Saints have won just two games at home all season compared to seeing three different managers.

Hasenhuttl was removed in November when things looked untenable for him but it has been claimed that the writing was on the wall early last year.

Southampton’s owners feel it would have been wiser to remove the Austrian last summer rather than allow the rot to set in.

Hasenhuttl had credit in the bank for working well on a small budget but by the time he got more money to spend by the new owners, he had lost some of the dressing room.

Many players were tired of the Austrian and wanted to go last summer if he stayed on at the club.

Some of the Southampton board knew that Hasenhuttl was on borrowed time last summer due to his deteriorating relationship with the players.

However, they decided against taking any action and believe he deserved time to turn things around.