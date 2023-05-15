Tottenham Hotspur have added former Bayer Leverkusen director Tim Steidten to their three-man shortlist to replace Fabio Paratici as the club’s new sporting director, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Lilywhites had to part ways with their managing director of football after the Italian failed with an appeal against a global FIFA ban.

They are now having to look for a replacement which is adding to their task of finding a suitable manager to permanently replace Antonio Conte.

Their search have taken them to Germany where former Bayer Leverkusen director Steidten is one of the names being considered.

In fact, the 44-year-old has emerged as one of the top three candidates that Tottenham are looking at.

Steidten initially worked as a scout but became Leverkusen’s director in July last year before leaving the club in March.

He had emerged as a target for Tottenham’s London rivals Chelsea but that move failed to materialise.

Now along with Brentford’s Lee Dykes, Steidten is amongst Tottenham’s top three candidates for the sporting director’s post.

However, no final decision has yet been taken regarding the appointment.