Former Fluminense coach Abel Braga has claimed that Antonio Conte’s style of management was never going to suit Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison.

Spurs paid an initial £50m to sign the forward from Everton last summer but his first season at the north London club has been a poor.

He has scored three goals in 17 starts across all competitions and had a falling out with Conte before the Italian was sacked by Tottenham earlier this year.

The Brazilian openly criticised the manager’s tactics and complained about the lack of opportunities he was getting under the former Spurs boss.

And Braga believes that Conte’s confrontational style of management was never going to get the best out of Richarlison.

He insisted that some players need the personal touch from managers to play at their best on the pitch but Conte’s style meant the Brazilian never had a chance to succeed under him.

“You can only have a connection with a player if you get in his head”, Braga told The Athletic.

“You have to understand his life, his childhood, a whole range of things. That’s how you get to know his personality.

“You can’t have one single way of behaving with every player.

“You need intimacy, a kind of reciprocity: you know how he likes to be treated and you know what you’ll get in return. It costs nothing.

“Conte isn’t like that. With him, it’s, ‘My way or the highway’. And if you’re like that, you risk losing a player as good as Richarlison.”

Richarlison will hope to end the season strongly and come back better in the summer in order to prove his worth for Tottenham.