Brighton & Hove Albion are maintaining their interest in Sassuolo midfielder Maxime Lopez, who could be on the move this summer.

The 25-year-old defensive midfielder joined Sassuolo in the summer of 2021 from French side Marseille, signing a four-year deal with the Italian club.

Lopez has featured 27 times in Serie A this season and has garnered praise for his performances in a Sassuolo shirt.

In the January transfer window, Brighton approached Sassuolo for the midfielder’s signature, but the Italian outfit rejected the move.

However, according to French radio station RMC, Brighton remain keen on the Frenchman.

It is suggested that Sassuolo could sell Lopez and would be looking for a minimum of €15m.

Italian outfit Lazio are interested in the player and Serie A champions Napoli have enquired about Lopez’s availability.

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi rates the midfielder and it remains to be seen whether the Seagulls will be able to lure the player to the Amex this summer.