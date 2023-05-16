Leeds United head of academy Adam Underwood believes that travelling to Argentina with the Under-20 England squad is going to be a brilliant experience for the young duo of Darko Gyabi and Mateo Joseph.

The Leeds academy graduates have made the cut for the England squad that will take part in the Under-20 World Cup which is scheduled to start later this week.

In spite of being born in Spain, 19-year-old striker Joseph is eligible to play for England through his English father. His team-mate Gyabi, on the other hand comes from London and has represented the Three Lions at different youth levels.

Now having just helped Leeds United’s Under-21 side earn promotion to the Premier League 2 Division 1 the duo are off to Argentina, where Underwood hopes, they will make the club proud.

“Travelling to Argentina for both those guys is going to be a brilliant experience”, Underwood was quoted as saying by Leeds Live.

“Hopefully they can go and have that competitive success over there and contribute to a terrific tournament for England, which would make us really proud.”

Underwood revealed it was he who informed the duo about their inclusion via phone and giving an insight into their reaction, the head of academy insisted that both of them were over the moon.

“Both of those lads were over the moon when I called them the other night to let them know.

“Ever since then, the excitement is clear.”

The young Three Lions have been placed in Group E along with Uruguay, Iraq and Tunisia, and their first match will be on 22nd May against Tunisia.