Sheraldo Becker is open to a move to England in the summer, amid interest from Burnley, Fulham and West Ham United, it has been claimed in Germany.

Union Berlin have been one of the surprise packages of the Bundesliga this season and Becker has been a key player for the capital club.

The attacker has scored 12 times and has laid on ten assists in all competitions this season and only has a year left on his contract.

His performances for Union Berlin have led to interest from the Premier League where West Ham, Fulham and Burnley are eyeing a move for him in the approaching summer transfer window.

And in a boost for the English sides, according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, Becker is open to moving to England in the summer transfer window.

With only a year left on his contract, the forward is open to a fresh challenge and a move to England appeals to him.

Union Berlin are also ready to accept an offer for him if they receive a fee in the region of €15m to €20m this summer.

West Ham and Fulham are in the market for a forward in the summer as they want to add more goals to their squad.

Vincent Kompany is also aware of the need to add more attacking impetus to his Burnley squad that won promotion to the Premier League by dominating the Championship.