Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Julen Lopetegui has revealed that though many people questioned his decision to take up the Molineux job, it presented him with a different kind of opportunity in one of the most competitive leagues in the world.

When the Spaniard took over the reins of the club back in November, Wolves were deep in trouble in the Premier League.

He has since helped the club stage a turnaround and are currently placed comfortably on 13th spot in the league table, nine points ahead of relegation battlers Leeds United with two matches to go.

Reflecting on the time when he eventually decided to take over from Bruno Lage, Lopetegui insisted that the prospect of taking up a different kind of challenge excited him.

“I came to the most competitive league in the world. It is an objective and a challenge”, Lopetegui said in an interview with Spanish daily Marca.

“A complex project appeared, many people did not understand that we were coming to a team in decline and we were excited about a different challenge”.

At Molineux, Lopetegui has worked with former Chelsea striker Diego Costa, who the 56-year-old insists is a very competitive personality and helps the team a lot.

“He’s here to compete.

“He helps us a lot and competes very well, that’s what has brought him back to the job.

“Diego Costa has been an important part of the team’s success.”

Wolves, who have won two and lost three of their last five league games, will take on strugglers Everton in their penultimate game of the season on Saturday.