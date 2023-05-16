Former Everton defender Michael Ball has advised the Toffees to force Wolves to make early errors on which they can capitalise and silence the Molineux crowd on Saturday.

With two games left and only one point clear of the relegation zone, Everton are deep in the relegation battle.

Everton will travel to the Midlands on Saturday to take on Julen Lopetegui’s Wolves, who recently secured their Premier League status.

Ball believes that Everton will take confidence from their last away win against Brighton, where they thrashed Roberto De Zerbi’s side 5-1 and is hoping that the Toffees can continue from where they left off against the Seagulls.

The former Everton star admitted that the game will be tough because Wolves will play with freedom as the shackles of relegation pressure is off.

And he suggested that Everton should try to force Wolves into committing early mistakes to capitalise and quieten the home crowd on Saturday.

“The confidence of going away and putting the ball in the back of the net as we did against Brighton last week will hopefully carry over to Wolves”, Ball wrote in his Liverpool Echo column.

“Look, it’s going to be a difficult game.

“They don’t have too much to play besides a bit of pride and therefore might have some freedom to play a bit more football, but what Everton will want to do is try and quieten the Wolves fans and force errors early on.”

Everton’s players will be determined to put themselves in a good position going into the final matchday by snatching three points from Wolves on Saturday.