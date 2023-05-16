Paris Saint-Germain transfer guru Luis Campos has already met the entourage of Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane to discuss a potential summer move.

Kane has a year left on his contract at Tottenham and has been heavily linked with a move away from the north London club.

Tottenham are determined to hold on to him and convince the forward to sign a new deal but many believe the England captain will finally leave Spurs this summer.

He is Erik ten Hag’s preferred striker target but Manchester United are wary of getting into a protracted set of negotiations with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy.

PSG are also interested in him and according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Campos has already held talks with the striker’s representatives.

The PSG transfer guru has tested the waters with Kane’s camp to see whether he would be interested in a move to the French capital.

No deal is in place and PSG are also looking at Napoli’s Victor Osimhen as part of their plans as well.

Spurs are likely to prefer to sell Kane to a club outside England if they agree to let him go this summer.

But the England captain is expected to want to stay in England as he has his eyes on Alan Shearer’s Premier League goals record.