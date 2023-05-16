Bradford City boss Mark Hughes has revealed that he can sense a real connection between his players and the Bantams faithful and believes that fans understand what the club are trying to build.

The Bantams are in the League Two playoffs semi-finals and they defeated Carlisle United in the first leg 1-0 at Valley Parade.

Now Hughes will take his team to Brunton Park to face Carlisle in the second leg on Saturday.

Hughes stated that he enjoyed that atmosphere created by the Bradford fans at Valley Parade during the Carlisle game and believes that the Bantams supporters were so loud that they completely drowned down the massive away support.

The Bradford boss also stated that the atmosphere of the Carlisle game reminded him of the European nights he experienced during his playing days.

Hughes believes that supporters understand what the club are trying to achieve and feels a strong connection between the Bantams fans and his team.

“I enjoyed it up to a point and the atmosphere; I felt that crackle”, Hughes was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Post.

“I used to sense it in European nights when I used to play under the floodlights and I used to enjoy those nights.

“The crowd were fabulous, what an advert for League Two football with huge numbers.

“Credit to Carlisle, they brought huge numbers as well.

“But they were totally drowned out by our fans and there was a real atmosphere right through the stadium throughout the night.

“I see a real connection with the club and team ([rom the fans] in what we are trying to do.

“Certainly for me, I sense that and it’s huge for me.”

Bradford have not won at Brunton Park on their last seven occasions and they will be determined to get a positive result out of Saturday’s fixture to book a place in the playoff final.