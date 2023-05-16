Rafael Benitez has insisted that Newcastle United have the belief, intensity, organisation and balance to gather points and have an edge over Liverpool to stay in the top four.

Eddie Howe’s men are currently sitting in third position in the Premier League table and are chiefly vying with Liverpool for a Champions League slot for next season.

Playing a match fewer than the Reds, Newcastle are one point ahead of Jurgen Klopp’s men as the battle to secure the last Champions League spot for next season is likely to go down to the wire.

Benitez believes that the Magpies have an advantage over the Merseyside outfit in the race to consolidate top four position and get the opportunity to play in the next season’s Champions League.

Furthermore, he insisted that Newcastle have vital traits such as belief, intensity, organisation and balance to collect points and stay in the top four of the Premier League.

“To be in Europe means a lot of money coming and then you can sign better players because they have extra motivation to play in Europe”, Benitez told Sky Sports News when asked about the battle regarding securing a Champions League slot for next season.

“So it’s massive for both.

“I think obviously that now Newcastle United have advantage, but you never know, Liverpool are doing really well now.

“But I think Newcastle United have belief, intensity, organisation and balance that are necessary to get some points and stay there.“

The Magpies are set to face boisterous Brighton on Thursday night and will be aiming to buttress their hopes of playing in the Champions League after a 20-year hiatus.