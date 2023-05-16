Portsmouth sporting director Richard Hughes has revealed that though Pompey do have other names on their list they would be happy to bring Matt Macey back from Luton Town.

The 28-year-old was brought in from the Championship outfit for the second half of the season after West Brom decided to recall Josh Griffiths.

Macey went on to become John Mousinho’s preferred number one, managing ten clean sheets in 21 league appearances, in the process presenting a strong case for himself.

Now Portsmouth want to sign the shot-stopper on a permanent basis, though the sporting director insists that Macey is not the only one that is being considered.

On whether a deal for Macey could be struck, Hughes told The News: “We’ll have to wait and see, if there’s something to be done, we are happy to have that conversation.

“I suppose their situation will become clearer and we’ll have a better understanding after the play-offs.

Explaining reasons behind all the uncertainty regarding Macey’s signature, Hughes revealed: “But we also have to prepare for every eventuality because he is under contract for another year, so there’s a scenario that he may have a future at Luton or he could have other potential suitors.

“It would be dangerous for us to put all our eggs in one basket, yet if we have the opportunity to bring Matt to the football club, we’re happy to do so.

“We have other names, but Matt is in a really good position and, if all the parties are aligned, I am sure it’s something which could be done.”

Macey is a product of Arsenal’s youth academy, and was sold to Scottish side Hibernian in 2021.

He returned to England only a year later.