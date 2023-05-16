Luton Town manager Rob Edwards feels that although Sunderland’s players are not very tall, they are quick, dynamic and physically strong with excellent technical abilities, which helps them to be competitive.

Tony Mowbray’s young Sunderland squad are one step closer to the Championship playoff final after defeating Edwards’ Luton 2-1 in the first leg of their semi-final.

Now they will visit Kenilworth Road tonight to face the Hatters in the second leg with determination to keep their promotion dream alive.

Critics have pointed out that Sunderland have very few tall players in their side, which can be seen as a disadvantage in terms of physicality.

However, the Luton boss believes that although Sunderland’s players are not very tall, they do not lack in terms of physicality.

Edwards also pointed out that Mowbray’s players are quick and dynamic and stressed that they are very good in their technical aspects of the game.

“Just because they are not quite as big does not mean they are not physical”, Edwards told Luton’s media.

“They give as good as they get, and they do.

“That’s why they are where they are.

“They are good players, but they are physical and I think everyone is playing on the fact that because we have a few tall players that it should be easy just to lump it up and win every header.

“It is not the case.

“They are physical in their own way.

“They are strong and you can use any number of world-class players that everyone knows, and you will see that you don’t have to be big to be physical.

“You can be quick, you can be dynamic and you can be strong and they have all of those attributes as well as being technically very good.”

Luton’s home form this season has been brilliant and now Mowbray’s side have a tough task on their hands to get a positive result out of Kenilworth Road tonight.