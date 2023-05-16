Leeds United are in the race to sign Liverpool midfielder James Milner on a free transfer if they stay in the Premier League, according to the Daily Mail.

Milner will be out of contract in the summer and he will be leaving the Merseyside giants on a free transfer.

Brighton have been in talks with his representatives to take the veteran midfielder to the Amex Stadium this summer.

But the race to sign him is far from over as Leeds are now in the mix to sign the 31-year-old in the next transfer window.

A product of the Leeds academy, Milner left the club close to two decades back when they got relegated from the Premier League.

Leeds are keen to take their former academy product back to Elland Road in the summer transfer window.

But any move will hinge on Leeds staying in the Premier League as Milner would not want to drop to the Championship.

If Leeds survive in the top flight, they are banking on pulling on his heartstrings to return to the club he left 19 years back.

However, Brighton continue to remain the favourites to sign the Premier League and Champions League winner.