Leeds United talent Stuart McKinstry is set to leave the club after the expiration of his contract and a move to the Championship could be on the cards, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Marcelo Bielsa brought the 20-year-old winger to Leeds from Motherwell in the summer of 2019.

Last season, McKinstry made his senior debut for Leeds in the EFL Cup against Fulham and he has made a total of two senior appearances for the Whites.

McKinstry went out on loan to Motherwell in the summer in hope of regular football and has made 20 appearances for the Fir Park outfit, scoring four goals in the process.

The player was a regular under previous Motherwell boss Stevie Hammell but had less game time under new manager Stuart Kettlewell.

McKinstry’s contract with Leeds is set to expire at the end of this season and it has been claimed that the player and the club have agreed to part ways at the end of this season.

The winger wants to play regular senior-level football and there are several English and Scottish clubs interested in his signature.

It has been suggested McKinstry could join a club in the Championship if a better offer from a Scottish club does not lure him back to his homeland.