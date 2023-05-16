Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson is open to extending his stint at the club by one more year amid the Eagles’ search for a manager for next season, according to talkSPORT.

Hodgson was appointed the Crystal Palace manager for the remainder of the season in March following the dismissal of Patrick Vieira as the London side were winless in their previous 12 league matches.

The 75-year-old manager successfully steered the Eagles to Premier League safety after taking the reins of the club.

Under the veteran manager’s guidance, Crystal Palace have registered five wins in eight Premier League matches, and they are now looking to improve their position in the league table.

The Eagles are reportedly linked with former Chelsea manager Graham Potter as a potential candidate to replace Hodgson next season.

However, Hodgson is open to extending his stay at the London side for a further year ahead of his side’s encounter against their London rivals Fulham.

Hodgson previously managed the south London outfit between 2017 and 2021.

The oldest manager in the history of the English top-flight, Hodgson will be looking to sit again in the hot seat of his boyhood club next season and improve on their league campaign this term.