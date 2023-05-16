Stephen Elliott has praised Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray for the job he has done this season with the Black Cats despite missing so many experienced players throughout the ongoing campaign.

Sunderland have struggled with injuries throughout the season and have missed their main frontman Ross Stewart and captain Corry Evans for a large part of the season.

However, under Mowbray’s stewardship, the young Sunderland side are in the Championship playoffs and have won the first leg of their playoff semi-final, beating Luton Town 2-1.

Elliott praised the 66-year-old tactician for the excellent job he has done with an injury-ridden Sunderland squad to keep their promotion dream alive.

The former Sunderland star believes that despite missing senior players like Evans and Stewart and dealing with several injuries, Mowbray’s side are a joy to watch.

Elliott stressed that Mowbray has exceeded the expectations of the Sunderland fans this season and wished the Black Cats good luck for their game against Luton tonight.

“Good luck to Sunderland AFC this evening”, Elliott wrote on Twitter.

“Down to the bare bones defensively, captain injured, star striker injured nearly all season but still a joy to watch.

“Tony Mowbray has done a stellar job and achieved far more than probably any Sunderland fan had hoped for with the team.”

Sunderland have not won at Kenilworth Road since 2005 and Mowbray’s boys will be determined to change that record when they take on Luton in the second leg of their playoff semi-final.