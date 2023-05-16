Tottenham Hotspur winger Lucas Moura is attracting interest from clubs in the Premier League, Serie A, Brazil, the United States and the Middle East and will soon meet his representatives.

Lucas will be out of contract at the end of the season and Spurs have decided against offering him a new deal.

The Brazilian being available on a free transfer has made him an attractive prospect for a host of clubs.

His representatives have been courting clubs on behalf of the winger over the last few months and there is considerable interest in him.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, teams in the Premier League and Serie A have an interest in snapping him up on a free transfer.

There are clubs in the MLS who are also looking at Lucas and he is also courting interest from the Middle East.

His former club Sao Paulo are also interested in taking him to Brazil in the summer transfer window.

A decision has not been made yet and Lucas will meet his entourage soon to discuss the offers on his table.

The 30-year-old has been a bit part player at Spurs this season and is yet to score a goal for the club this term.