Tottenham Hotspur have reservations over Xabi Alonso’s lack of experience and he is currently an outsider in the race to become the next Spurs manager, according to the Evening Standard.

The north London club’s pursuit of a new manager has continued to attract attention with several big names dropping out of the race.

Tottenham are now believed to be looking to bring in a young manager with progressive ideas and are still looking at several names.

Alonso is one of the names they are considering and their interest in Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Tim Steidten has increased the speculation.

But it has been claimed that the Spaniard is currently an outsider in the race to become the next Spurs manager.

Tottenham like him and his work in reviving Leverkusen this season has garnered attention.

However, Spurs are wary of his lack of experience at the top level of management at the moment.

The former midfielder was in charge of the Real Sociedad B side before taking charge of Leverkusen in October last year.

Tottenham want someone want more experienced as Daniel Levy looks to recover from the failed appointments of Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte.