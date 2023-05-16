Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw has recognised the massive contribution of former director of football Victor Orta in the development of the club as well as his career and insists that he was sad to see him go.

The 44-year-old left the Elland Road-based club at the start of this month, thus ending his six-year long association with the Whites.

Orta played a pivotal role in Forshaw’s getting a new contract at Leeds in spite of being plagued with injuries.

The 31-year-old is not shy about thanking the former director of football for his role in shaping his career and also credits him for taking the club in a positive direction.

Reflecting on his time at Middlesbrough where he first came into contact with Orta, Forshaw told Leeds Live: “I knew Victor before from Middlesbrough.

“He’s done a lot for me and my career and I’ve got nothing, but thanks for him.

“He’s always done everything with the best intentions.

“He wears his heart on his sleeve, as everyone knows, he had a massive impact here at the club, definitely.”

Forshaw admits there is a sense of sadness Orta has gone, adding: “It was sad.

“He’s been here for six years. It’s a shame to see him go.

“That’s football sometimes. He’s done some amazing things for the club and we do have to remember that.”

Forshaw’s own future at the club remains in doubt as his present contract is set to expire at the end of June.