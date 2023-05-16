Former Premier League star Steve Brown believes that West Ham United know their asking price of £120m for Declan Rice is unachievable.

West Ham are having a difficult season in the league as they are sitting six points above the Premier League drop zone, but they are on the course to qualify for the Europa Conference League final.

At the business end of the season, the Hammers are preparing for life post their star man and club captain Rice.

Irons’ boss David Moyes has also admitted that even though he would like to Rice stay past this season, there is a good chance of him leaving.

The West Ham captain’s contract is set to expire in 2024 and Rice has declined multiple contract extensions at the London Stadium outfit.

Brown has insisted that despite West Ham’s demands of £120m, no club are going to pay that sum for Rice, something he thinks the Hammers know.

“The club can dictate if you stay as, you have signed that paper, the problem for West Ham is you know he is going for free in 12 months’ time”, said Brown on BBC London’s The Far Post Podcast.

“They have started at £120m knowing they are going to work backwards as they know they are not going to get that figure, as no one is going to pay that this summer.

“It depends what conversations are happening behind the scenes but I understand why West Ham have started at £120m but no one is going to pay that – no one.”

Rice has been heavily linked with the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United and Manchester City.