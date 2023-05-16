Birmingham City starlet George Hall has insisted he is not thinking about the future at present, despite being linked with Premier League pair Leeds United and West Ham United.

The 18-year-old made 30 Championship appearances for Blues and had no bookings besides bagging two goals and one assist.

His sublime performances earned him the club’s Young Player of the Season award, and Leeds and West Ham have shown interest in the teenager.

Leeds are long-time admirers of the Blues youngster, while the Hammers have recently shown interest in the teenage midfielder.

Amid the speculation over his future after the end of this season, Hall insisted that he is happy at Blues and his focus remains on his current side.

“I’m not really focusing on that”, Hall told Birmingham Live when asked about his future.

“Whatever happens, happens.

“I am happy at Blues and that is where my focus is.”

The midfielder has one year remaining on his contract with Birmingham, and it remains to be seen whether he extends his stay beyond this season at St. Andrew’s or plies his trade elsewhere, especially in the Premier League.