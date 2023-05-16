Michael Ball has warned Everton that they have to earn their own rewards by winning their remaining fixtures rather than waiting for other teams to do themselves a favour in the relegation battle.

Everton have two fixtures left and they will travel to Molineux on Saturday to face Wolves before returning back to Goodison Park to take on Bournemouth.

Sean Dyche’s side have picked up five points on the road from their last three games and will be eyeing three points against Julen Lopetegui’s side.

Ball is of the view that Everton’s future is still in their own hands and pointed out that winning their remaining fixtures would guarantee their Premier League safety.

The former Toffees defender warned that it would be folly to expect favours from opposing clubs in their relegation battle rather than going into the last two games with a determination to win them.

“At the end of the day, it’s in our hands”, Ball wrote in his Liverpool Echo column.

“If we win both of our remaining games we will be fine.

“It’s up to us to have that belief.

“Yes, it’s going to have that fear factor too, but we have to make it about the fear factor of not losing.

“At the end of the day, you don’t want to be playing football half-heartedly thinking teams elsewhere in the Premier League might do you a favour.

“You don’t get favours in football.

‘You’ve got to earn your own rewards and I’m sure Dyche will be telling his players exactly that in the days and weeks ahead.”

Everton are currently one point clear of the relegation zone and a win against Wolves might strengthen their chances of keeping themselves up in the division.