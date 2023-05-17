Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has admitted that the Owls owe a performance to their supporters and believes that fans will be their 12th man at Hillsborough on Thursday.

Moore’s side suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat at the hands of Peterborough United in the first leg of the League One playoff semi-final at the Weston Homes Stadium.

And now Sheffield Wednesday have a mountain to climb to keep their promotion hopes alive on Thursday when they face the Posh at Hillsborough.

Moore believes that his side owe a good performance on Thursday night to the Sheffield Wednesday fans and insisted that his side strive to give their best in every game.

Asked whether Sheffield Wednesday owe a performance to their fans, Moore said at a press conference: “Absolutely.

“Without a doubt we want a performance because that’s what we drive towards, trying to perform well every single game.”

Moore also stated that the Owls fanbase is the most important part of the club to him because of their long devotion towards the Hillsborough outfit and he believes that the supporters will be their 12th man on Thursday.

“The big thing for me is the fans.

“The fans, no matter what over the last 20, 30, 40 years, they are a constant.

“They’ll be jeering and willing the players on so they’ll be the 12th man and the energy for us.”

Sheffield Wednesday won their last meeting with Peterborough at Hillsborough 1-0, and it remains to be seen whether Moore’s men will be up to the task of keeping their promotion dream alive.