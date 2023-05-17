Feyenoord coach Arne Slot would want guarantees over complete control of the first-team squad before agreeing to take charge of Tottenham Hotspur, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Slot has been gradually emerging as one of the top contenders to become the next Spurs manager after leading Feyenoord to the Eredivisie title this season.

He is known for his attacking style of football and many believe he is likely to move on from Feyenoord this summer.

Tottenham are giving serious consideration to Slot and want to speak to the Dutchman about the job in north London.

But it has been claimed that Tottenham have a few obstacles to overcome if they want Slot ahead of next season.

The 44-year-old would have to be convinced about becoming the Spurs manager despite his interest in managing in the Premier League.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy would have to guarantee him complete control of the first-team squad as one of the conditions.

The north London club will have to pay £6m compensation to Feyenoord as well if they want Slot.

Feyenoord want to keep him and are ready to offer him a new contract worth £3m to stay on.