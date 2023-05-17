Aston Villa have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Mateu Alemany, who has offered to continue at Barcelona, it has been claimed in Catalunya.

A couple of weeks ago the 60-year-old confirmed that he is to move on from Barcelona at the end of the season, with Barcelona announcing his exit.

He was in England recently and was expected to join Aston Villa as the club’s new sporting director ahead of the summer.

But it has been claimed that there has been a dramatic twist in the tale involving Alemany, Barcelona and Villa.

According to Catalan daily Sport, Alemany met Barcelona president Joan Laporta and is now ready to continue at the Blaugrana.

The Barcelona technical director has told Laporta that he is now willing to continue in his role at the Nou Camp.

He is prepared to work under the same contract and is ready to ignore the offer from the Villans.

Alemany believes his work is not done at Barcelona and he wants to continue building the project he started two years back.

If Barcelona agree to the Spaniard’s offer it would come as a major blow for Aston Villa, who thought they had pulled off a coup by getting the highly-rated sporting director.