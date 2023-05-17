Burnley, Fulham and West Ham United target Sheraldo Becker could leave Union Berlin this summer after switching agents, it has been claimed in Germany.

The 28-year-old attacker has a year left on his contract with Union Berlin and has been heavily linked with a move away from the club.

He is attracting serious interest from the Premier League where Burnley, Fulham and West Ham are interested in getting their hands on the Suriname international.

Becker is open to switch to the Premier League and Union Berlin will sell if they receive a fee in the region of €15m to €20m.

And in a further sign of a summer move, according to German daily Bild, the striker has switched agents.

Sports eXcellence Group have represented the forward for several years but they will no longer do so going forward.

Volker Struth’s company Sports360 are now representing the striker and will have the mandate to conduct negotiations.

With the striker expected to leave, Struth and his colleagues could play a key role in determining where he ends up.