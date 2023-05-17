Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier has admitted that he is split when England play Portugal in international games.

Dier started his footballing career in Portugal with Sporting Lisbon’s youth set-up in 2003, where he played until 2012.

He made his debut for the senior Sporting Lisbon team in 2012 and made 31 senior appearances for the club, primarily as a defensive midfielder.

Dier left the Estadio Jose Alvalade outfit in August 2014 to join Spurs on an initial five-year deal worth £4m.

He made his national team debut for England in November 2015 against Spain in a friendly match under Roy Hodgson and has played 49 matches since.

The 29-year-old English international insisted that it is awkward for him to play against Portugal in international football because he spent large parts of his childhood in the Iberian country.

“It’s always weird when Portugal and England play”, said Dier when he was talking about facing Portugal on the international stage in an interview with Eleven Sports.

“Obviously, I’m English, but yes… I always say I’m English, but I’m from Portugal.

“That’s how I explain it, because, yes, when I went to Portugal, I didn’t remember anything about England.

“I was seven years old and I don’t remember anything, and for me, Portugal was the country that raised me.

“That’s how I always explain it: I’m English, but I’m from Portugal and that’s why this type of game has always been difficult for me.”

Dier lived in Portugal for more than 13 years where he spent his childhood and also got the chance to hone himself as a professional.