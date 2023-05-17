Leeds United are trying their hardest to keep hold of Cody Drameh, who is attracting interest from a host of clubs, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Drameh is currently on loan in the Championship at Luton Town and has helped the Hatters to book a spot in the playoff final.

The right-back has turned heads with his performances at Luton and further enhanced his stock.

Leeds, who are fighting to survive in the Premier League, are impressed with Drameh’s development and are trying their hardest to make sure he stays at Elland Road.

However, the defender is a wanted man, with Luton keen to keep hold of him with the lure of Premier League football if they are promoted.

Other clubs in the Premier League, the Championship and Europe are keeping close tabs on Drameh’s situation.

And no firm decision has been taken about Drameh’s future.

The defender forced his way out of Leeds to join Cardiff City on loan last season when he was convinced he needed the first team football which was not on offer under then Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa.