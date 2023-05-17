Portsmouth boss John Mousinho has revealed that though his club would be interested in bringing Joe Pigott back from Ipswich Town, the 29-year-old would not be guaranteed the opportunity to play all 46 League One games.

Pigott joined Pompey on loan from Ipswich at the start of the 2022/23 season and has shared the goalscoring responsibility together with Colby Bishop.

Now with Portsmouth’s season being over, Pigott has returned to his parent club, where he still has a year left to run on his current contract.

The question now arises as to whether Portsmouth are going to seek yet another deal for the player and Mousinho, while confirming their stance, insisted that they would love to have Pigott back.

However, considering the form Bishop was in this season, Mousinho cannot guarantee Pigott a place in the starting line-up over the course of all 46 games.

“We really, really value what he [Pigott] did for us this season – and I’ve told him that. I thought he was excellent”, Mousinho told the News.

“When we used him as a nine he did really well, while when needed as a 10 or a wide left – as in the last game of the season – he was brilliant.

“He’ll now have interest from clubs that will want to play him for 46 games next year, but that probably isn’t the case here because of how well Colby has done.

“We want to be honest with Joe about that.

“We’ve been playing one up top and I don’t think anyone would argue Colby fully deserves his place in the side – so that has been difficult for the other two centre-forwards.

“If Joe wants to be right in with a chance of playing 46 games, that’s probably not here, so that’s something he needs to think about.

“But, if there is an option to bring him back, that’s something we would entertain.”

Pigott ended the season with 35 League One appearances wherein managed to make seven goal contributions.