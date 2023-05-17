Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani’s latest bid for Manchester United is not necessarily his final offer, according to CBS Sports’ Ben Jacobs.

The process for the changing of the guard at the ownership level at Manchester United have entered its final stages.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s petrochemical giants INEOS are ahead in the race to take charge of Manchester United from the Glazer family but Sheikh Jassim’s Nine Two Foundation have not backed out of the race.

They made a last-ditch fresh and improved offer on Tuesday morning and believe it is closer to the valuation of Ratcliffe’s final bid.

There were claims that it was the Qatari banker’s final offer but it has been suggested that’s not necessarily the case.

Things are much more fluid and there is going to be more verbal dialogue between the Raine Group and the Nine Two Foundation.

Nine Two Foundation are in it to win the bid and are not necessarily ruling out any more offers.

Ratcliffe still believes he has the lead in the race and INEOS have instructed their trusted bankers to pull together finances for the takeover of Manchester United.

The British billionaire’s latest offer is still more per share for the Glazer family than the Qataris have offered.