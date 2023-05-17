Rangers do not currently have Aris star Luis Palma on their radar despite claims they are keen on him, according to the Daily Record.

Rangers, who are set to finish the season trophy-less, are expected to revamp their squad ahead of next season’s campaign.

After the Scottish Cup semi-final defeat at the hands of arch-rivals and eventual title winners Celtic, Light Blues boss Michael Beale flagged his side’s potential squad overhaul in the summer.

The Gers are claimed to be on the verge of signing Kieran Dowell and Dujon Sterling from Norwich City and Chelsea, respectively, amid advanced negotiations with Manchester United loanee Jack Butland.

The Scottish giants are in the market for attackers as they have braced themselves for the likely departures of several players, including talismanic Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent, ahead of next season.

Ahead of the expected transfer flurry, Beale’s side are heavily linked with Aris’ attacker Palma.

However, it is now claimed in Scotland that Beale’s side are not interested in Palma, who has played in 29 Greek Super League matches for Aris this season and has bagged eleven goals and four assists.

Rangers are now said to be exploring other options to bolster various areas on the pitch ahead of next season.