Sunderland’s players have been left worried that boss Tony Mowbray will depart following an emotional speech he gave to them last night, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Black Cats missed out on the chance to claim a spot in the playoff final at Wembley when they were edged out by Luton Town on Tuesday evening.

Another season in the Championship beckons for Sunderland and they have been linked with potentially replacing Mowbray.

And Sunderland’s players have been left fearing that their manager will depart due to a speech he gave them after the match.

Mowbray told the Sunderland players how proud he is of their efforts and dropped hints that he may exit the club.

Insiders at the club claim Mowbray will continue as boss, but the jury is out on whether that will be the case.

The experienced manager has another year left on his contract at the Stadium of Light.

He came into the job last year following Alex Neil’s decision to quit Sunderland in favour of taking over at Stoke City.