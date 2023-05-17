Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is listening to a proposal made by Al Hilal ahead of the summer transfer window, it has been claimed in France.

The ex-French international joined Spurs from Lyon in 2012 and has so far made 361 league appearances for the London side.

Lloris has played in 25 Premier League matches for Tottenham this season and has kept seven clean sheets while conceding 39 goals.

The Frenchman’s campaign this season has been marred notably by a one-month layoff due to a knee injury and a subsequent four-match absence from the Spurs starting eleven.

Lloris last played for Tottenham in the London outfit’s 6-1 trouncing at the hands of Newcastle United.

Lloris could now be heading for the exit door as he has a proposal from Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal and, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, he is listening closely to it.

It is claimed that Al Hilal are willing to triple Lloris’ salary to just over €1.3m per month.

And the Frenchman is giving real consideration to what is being told to him.

Lloris has still one year remaining on his Tottenham contract, as the Frenchman renewed his contract in 2022.

It remains to be seen whether the ex-French goalkeeper chooses to fight for his spot at Spurs or seeks greener pastures in the Middle East.