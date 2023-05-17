Sporting Lisbon coach Ruben Amorim is still one of the names being considered by the Tottenham Hotspur board as the club’s next manager, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti.

Tottenham’s search for a permanent manager carries on with a number of names doing the rounds.

After the club decided against pursuing their interest in former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann, current Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso has also ruled himself out, stressing his desire to stay put.

Feyenoord boss Arne Slot, who had formerly been linked with a move to Leeds United, is claimed to rapidly be emerging as a key contender, but Sporting Lisbon coach Amorim has not been discarded.

The club are exploring the opportunity to take the 38-year-old on board, though nothing has been finalised yet.

Amorim has been at the helm of Sporting Lisbon since March 2020, helping the club win their first league title in 19 years in 2021.

He has also found success with the club in European competitions and managed to reach the round of 16 of the Champions League last season, where they were eliminated by Manchester City.

Tottenham are currently placed seventh in the Premier League table and are facing a battle just to be in Europe next term.