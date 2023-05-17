Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson believes that the Sheffield Wednesday supporters will be at their best on Thursday and stated Posh’s aim to silence the Hillsborough crowd by their performance.

Last Friday, in the first leg of the sides’ League One playoff semi-final, Peterborough thrashed Sheffield Wednesday 4-0 in the Weston Homes Stadium, delivering a serious blow to their promotion hopes.

With Sheffield Wednesday’s promotion hopes hanging by a thread, Darren Moore’s side are bracing themselves to welcome Ferguson’s team to Hillsborough on Thursday for the second leg.

Ferguson pointed out that the Owls created some very good chances during the first-leg and warned his players about Sheffield Wednesday’s attacking threat.

The Posh manager believes that the first goal in the game will be crucial and insists that his team are going to Hillsborough with the determination to win the game.

Ferguson also warned his players about the Hillsborough atmosphere and stated their aim to quieten the Owls faithful present on Thursday.

“We know that Sheffield Wednesday are a good side, they created chances in the first leg and we know that we are going to have to defend our box really well”, Ferguson told Peterborough official site.

“The first goal in the game is important.

“We are going there to try and win the game.

“We know that their crowd will be up for it, we have to put in a performance that quietens that atmosphere, but we know that it will be tough because they have an excellent home record.”

It remains to be seen whether, on Thursday, Sheffield Wednesday will be able to turn the tide of the tie to book a place at Wembley in the League One playoff final.