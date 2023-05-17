Italian outfit Salernitana are monitoring West Ham striker Gianluca Scamacca ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window, according to Sky Sports.

The 24-year-old Italian forward joined the Hammers in July from Sassuolo on an initial £30m deal.

Scamacca drew interest from multiple Premier League clubs in the 2021/22 season after scoring 16 goals in 38 appearances for the Italian outfit.

David Moyes’ team, however, have struggled due to a lack of goals from their forwards despite having the likes of Michail Antonio, Scamacca and Jarrod Bowen.

Scamacca has struggled to live up to expectations in his first season, as the Italian could only manage to bag three goals in 16 league appearances.

Paulo Sousa’s Salernitana are interested in Scamacca for a potential move in the summer after the West Ham forward had a injury-riddled season in England.

Scamacca is currently recovering from a knee injury he suffered in early April, which has ruled him out for the rest of the season.

Salernitana’s late-season form has kept them eight points above the Serie A drop zone with three matches remaining.

Sousa could look to bring the West Ham striker back to Italy to strengthen the forward line for next season.