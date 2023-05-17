AEK Athens’ star forward Levi Garcia has admitted that it is difficult to ignore the transfer talk around him, amid speculation Celtic are keen on signing him.

Celtic are having a fantastic domestic campaign under Ange Postecoglou as they are on course win the domestic treble.

The Scottish champions are expected to make signings in the summer to bolster the squad and they are claimed to be monitoring Garcia ahead of next season.

Garcia has been the most potent attacker in Matias Almeyda’s league winning squad, as the Tobagonian has bagged 14 goals and five assists in 31 appearances.

The 25-year-old, asked about transfer talk around him amid interest from Celtic, insisted that it is hard to block out and cannot predict what will happen in the future.

“I just try my best to pay it no mind, almost, [but] as much as you want to block it out, [sometimes] when you hear the types of clubs that are interested in you, you’d be like: ‘What!?’”, said Garcia in an interview with Newsday.

“But you have to block it off and continue to stay focused on the goals and tasks at hand.

He added: “Whatever happens in the future, according to how things go, we will see…”

It remains to be seen if Celtic will make a move for the Greek Super League striker in the summer transfer window.