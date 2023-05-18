Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson has insisted that Aston Villa’s progress under Unai Emery and their push towards Europe has been unexpected.

Emery replaced Steven Gerrard in late October, after the Englishman had a dire start to the season, winning only two of Aston Villa’s first eleven league matches, sitting 16th in the league table.

The Spanish manager has transformed the Villa Park outfit winning 14 of his 25 games in charge and secured three draws in the process with a 56 per cent win percentage.

Striker Ollie Watkins has had an impressive return since Emery’s appointment, as the Englishman has taken his four-goal contributions under Gerrard to 21 since Emery came in.

Liverpool faced Aston Villa on the boxing day and secured a 3-1 win, however, the Villa Park outfit fought well in terms of ball possession with 48 per cent, and replied with 12 attempts on goal to Liverpool’s 16.

Robertson expects a tough challenge from Aston Villa and admits he is well aware of the goings on in the Villa camp due to his friendship with John McGinn.

He believes Emery has turned around Aston Villa’s season, but feels the extent of the turnaround was unexpected.

“Villa are a fantastic team, a fantastic manager, we know that – the game we played against them on Boxing Day was incredibly tough”, Robertson told his club’s in-house media.

“Obviously one of my close friends, John McGinn, plays with them and I know how confident they are just now in terms of the way they are playing for their European push.

“Probably in the situation they were in before Emery came in probably a lot of people didn’t expect that either.

“They will be highly motivated to try to get into Europe, of course they will be.

“It’s going to be a tough task but we have to focus on the 90 minutes.”

Aston Villa are currently sitting in eighth with 57 points in 36 matches, and are looking to make a push for a European spot.

Liverpool are also making a late dash for Champions League football and their match on Saturday against Emery’s men will be crucial for that purpose.