Brentford are willing to step up their interest in Coventry City forward Viktor Gyokeres, who is also a target for Leeds United and Wolves, according to talkSPORT.

The 24-year-old striker spent the 2020/21 season on loan with Coventry City before joining them on a permanent transfer following the season.

Gyokeres is having a brilliant season with the Sky Blues, scoring 21 goals while assisting ten.

And his impressive performances with Coventry have piqued interest from several Premier League clubs, including Leeds United and Wolves.

Leeds were interested in the forward during the January transfer window and they have retained their interest in Gyokeres.

Wolves are also in the market for a goalscorer and the Coventry star fits Julen Lopetegui’s profile.

However, Brentford are stepping up their pursuit of Gyokeres as they are set to miss Ivan Toney next season due to his eight month ban.

Coventry will want a transfer fee in the region of £25m for the player, but they might be able to convince Gyokeres to stay if they go up to the Premier League.